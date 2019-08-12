TAYLOR — Services for Marjorie Mary “Bernhardt” Springer, 95, will be 10 a.m. today at St. John Lutheran Church in Thrall.
Burial will be in Taylor City Cemetery.
Mrs. Springer died Friday, Aug. 9, in Rockdale.
She was born May 11, 1924, in Thrall. She graduated from Thrall High School and Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton. She married Walter Springer on April 7, 1945. She was a teacher in Temple. She also was a teacher at St. Paul Lutheran School in Taylor and Thrall Elementary School in Thrall.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a daughter, Kathryn Behrens.
Survivors include several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Condra Funeral Home in Taylor is in charge of arrangements.