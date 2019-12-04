ROSEBUD — Services for Fannie Rodriguez, 86, of Rosebud will be 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Ann Catholic Church in Rosebud with the Rev. John Kelley officiating.
Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rosebud.
Mrs. Rodriguez died Monday, Dec. 2, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Nov. 13, 1933, in Rosebud to Refugio and San Juana Mendoza Gonzalez. She was a lifelong resident of Rosebud. She married Raul Rodriguez Sr. on Sept. 4, 1955. She worked as a teacher’s aide at Rosebud Primary School and as a nurse’s aide at the Rosebud Hospital and Nursing Home. She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church and the Guadalupanas.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Raul Rodriguez Jr. of Temple and Danny Rodriguez of Rosebud; three daughters, Sylvia Rodriguez Avila and Gloria Snyder, both of Rosebud, and Lisa Portillo of Waxahachie; a brother, Abraham Gonzalez of Idalou; a sister, Betty Rodela of Petersburg; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Friday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.