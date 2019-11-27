Thomas Humphus
Thomas Humphus, 94, of Temple, died Saturday, November 23, 2019, in Temple. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. Sid Blackman will officiate. Burial will follow in Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud.
Mr. Humphus was born August 30, 1925 in Lott to G.R. and Minnie McBride Humphus. He grew up in Lott and married Doris Vaughan on December 7, 1945. He served in the US Navy during World War II and worked as a surgical assistant at the Marlin VA Hospital. He was a member of the Leon Valley Church of Christ and was a lifetime member of the VFW.
He was preceded in death by his wife and son, Dean Humphus.
He is survived by two daughters, Debbie Hunt of Jarrell and Cathy McLane and husband Mike of Brownwood, one brother, J.R. Humphus of Burleson, 5 grandchildren, Carri Jackson and husband Jimmy, Brad Irwin, Brett Humphus and wife Jennifer, Heather Hicks and husband Lance, Dean Chennault and wife Camille, 8 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.
Memorials may be made to Powers Chapel Cemetery or to O.P. Veteran, 21008 Havant Way, Pflugerville, TX 78660
Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Paid Obituary