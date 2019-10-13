Rosa Clementina Welsh
Mass of Christian Burial for Rosa Clementina Welsh will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 9:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Rd, Copperas Cove, Texas 76522. Interment will be Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, Killeen, Texas 76542
Rosa Clementina Welsh, born June 16, 1949, a long-time resident of Copperas Cove and retired Army Department of Defense employee, transitioned to eternal life on October 3, 2019. She lost her battle to leukemia at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple, Texas. She is survived by her loving husband, Ricardo, seven children, Ricardo Jr, Rachel, Gregory, Roberto, Maybel, Malayka and Ingrid; sixteen grandchildren, including her side-kick Evelyn Rose; brother Carlos, sister Eleanor, and a host of dear family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Martin; mother, Ethadene, sister, Cecilia; brother, Peter and father-in-law, Homer.
Visitation will be Friday, October 18, 2019, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home 211 W Avenue B Copperas Cove Texas 76522. Recitation of The Rosary will begin at 7:00 pm.
Paid Obituary