ROCKDALE — Services for Helen Marie Jones, 84, of Austin and formerly of Rockdale will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Jones died Wednesday, Nov. 27, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 8, 1935, in Minerva to M.C. and Alberta Mitchell White. She grew up in Minerva and moved to Rockdale. She married Ollie Jones. She was a homemaker as well as a CNA for more than 20 years. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and later a member of New Jerusalem.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a daughter, Mary Louise Jones.
Survivors include four sons, Carl Jones, Wayne Jones, Calvin Jones and Darrel Jones; six daughters, Ivy Jones, Vicky Jones, Regina Mayfield, Kathleen Jones, Veronica Crumpton and Janice Jones; a sister, Carolyn Cooper; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.