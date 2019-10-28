NEW BERN, N.C. — Services for Bettie Atha, 80, formerly of Belton, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Garber United Methodist Church in New Bern, N.C.
Mrs. Atha died Friday, Oct. 25, at her residence.
She was born July 4, 1939. She was a teacher for the Academy, Belton and Killeen school districts.
Survivors include her husband, Dan Atha; two children, Julie Williams of Wichita, Kan., and Matthew Atha of New Bern; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Cotton Funeral Home and Crematory in New Bern is in charge of arrangements.