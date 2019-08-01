James Madison Seals
James Madison Seals, 83, passed from this life on Sunday, July 28, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Stillwater, OK. Strode Funeral Home and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
James was born November 2, 1935 to Willian D. and Nadine (Morris) Seals in Gilmer, TX. He graduated from Belton High School, Abilene Christian University – B.S., Southwest Texas State University – M.A., and Texas A&M University Commerce -Ph.D. A professor at Oklahoma State University from 1968 - 1998, Dr. Seals taught Applied Behavioral Studies in the School of Educational Studies. He was twice named the College of Education Teacher of the Year, received the OSU Outstanding Faculty Award for Extension and Public Service, as well as several other awards. He was a member of the American Psychological Association and the American Association of Marriage and Family Counselors.
Jim was an advocate for children, a generous giver of his time, treasure and talent to ensure his children, grandchildren and Godchild were successful in their lives and educations. He enjoyed watching people succeed and put great effort into helping those who sought his counsel and assistance both in the educational realm and in his personal life. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by those who knew him.
Jim was predeceased by his parents; father-in-law, Ben Neman, brother, Bill Seals, grandson, Samuel Farrow, MJ’s son Shane Rine.
Jim, or Papa Jim to his grandchildren, is survived by his wife, Mary Jane (MJ) Seals; his daughter, Ann Farrow, her husband Mark and their sons Jake and Pete; his son, James N. (Jim) Seals, his wife Judy and their sons Benny, Baxter and Zach; MJ’s daughter, Mychaelyn Stanart and her wife Tracey; Michael Rine, his wife Heather and their children Brayden Rains, Alexyss Rains and Charley Rine; and his Godson, Tommy Tran. He is also survived by his sisters, Deanna Meredith of Belton, TX; Betty Bell of Dallas, TX; numerous beloved nieces, nephews and extended family, as well as his first wife Caryl, her daughter Jessica, husband Scott and their children.
