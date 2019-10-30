Eulene Pearl Phillips passed peacefully on October 19, 2019 at Scott and White Hospital surrounded by loved ones.
Born Eulene Pearl Alexander on June 16, 1939, she lived all of her life in Texas. She was affectionately referred to as “Mama” by her daughters, sons-in-law and husband.
Mama grew up in Glen Rose, Texas and graduated from Godley High School in 1957. She married Donnie Luther Phillips that same year and they were together for 62 years.
Donnie and Eulene lived in Joshua, Texas for many years, moving to Temple in 1989.
Mama touched the lives of all of the people she came in contact with. She made a habit of noticing the best in others and letting them know how much she appreciated them. The quote that exemplifies her life comes from Mother Teresa: “Let no one come to you without leaving better and happier. Be the living expression of God’s kindness.”
Left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Donna Boyer and husband, Greg, of Rhome, Dawn Morris and husband, Mark, of Bedford, Jennifer Wood and husband, Kevin, of Round Rock; grandchildren, Candice Peterson and husband, Joey, of Plymouth, MN, Ryan Petty of Cleburne, Elise Wood of Round Rock; great-granddaughters, Annabel and Evie Peterson of Plymouth, MN; her sister, Georgia Howard and husband, Dale and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Euel Fulton and Lillie Mae Alexander, her sister, Ann Kirkland and her husband, Donnie Luther Phillips.
An immediate family ceremony is being planned.