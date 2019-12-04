Services for Ordelia Elizabeth Schilling Feind, 98, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Cego Cemetery.
Mrs. Feind died Sunday, Dec. 1.
She was born Oct. 30, 1921, in Lott to William C. and Clara Mueller Schilling. She grew up working on the family farm. She married Marvin Feind and moved to Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Melvin Feind; and a daughter, Martha Giles.
Survivors include a sister, Pauline Wichkoski; a grandchild; four great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home