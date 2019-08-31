Services for Ernestine Louise Powell, 87, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Wayman Chapel AME Church in Temple with the Rev. Allen D. Edwards and the Rev. Revel B. Simpson officiating.
Burial will be Harris Spring Cemetery in Brenham.
Mrs. Powell died Wednesday, Aug. 28, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Nov. 12, 1931, in Brenham to Charlie and Leola Ferguson. She graduated from Pickard High School in Brenham. She received a bachelor’s degree from Paul Quinn College in Waco. She received a master’s degree from Prairie View A&M University in Prairie View. She also attended the University of Texas at Austin. She married Peter James Powell. She was a teacher for Rogers ISD. She was a member of Wayman Chapel AME Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Troy W. Brown Jr. of Temple; two daughters, Deborah Brown and Sharon Finley, both of Temple; two sisters, Erma Grimes of Temple and Walterine Minifee of Missouri City; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Monday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.