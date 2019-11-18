ROCKDALE — Services for George Cuba, 78, of Thorndale will be 2 p.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in Detmold Cemetery.
Mr. Cuba died Saturday, Nov. 16, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 9, 1941, in Anton to O.R. “Tom” and Pauline J. Kovar Cuba. He married Betty Heine on Feb. 18, 1960, in Laredo. He was a carpenter and millwright.
Survivors include his wife of Thorndale; a son, Russell Cuba of Thorndale; two daughters, Lara Machele Harrison of Round Rock and Lannette Arlene Brumbelow of Thorndale; a brother, Eugene Cuba of Pasadena; four sisters, Marie Freiling of Rockdale, Betty M. Havens of Alvin, Sue Eubanks of the Salty community and Linda K. Worley of San Gabriel; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Texas Home Health Benevolence Fund, Attn. Sherry, 3520 Executive Center Drive, Suite 320, Austin, TX 78731.