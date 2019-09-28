Services for Virginia “Ginger” McCullough, 82, of San Angelo and formerly of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with Dr. Tom Robbins officiating.
Burial will be in Gonzales Memorial Park.
Mrs. McCullough died Friday, Sept. 27, at a San Angelo care center.
She was born Sept. 30, 1936, in Temple to George and Virginia Hart Wentzell. She graduated from Temple High School in 1955. She attended Texas College for Women. She married Joe McCullough on Sept. 17, 1953, in Temple. She worked at Baylor Scott & White Memorial Hospital-Temple. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband on May 11, 1992; and a daughter, Debra McCullough Jones.
Survivors include three sons, Steve McCullough of Seguin, Gary McCullough of Newport News, Va., and Patrick McCullough of San Angelo; a sister, Mary Nell Mower of Anchorage, Alaska; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.