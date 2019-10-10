Juanita Freeman

Juanita Freeman, 89, of Troy, TX, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, in Troy, TX.

She was born to Columbus and Pandora Paul in Davilla, TX. She was a member of Grant Chapel in Troy, TX. She was co-owner of the Pendleton Pump. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.T Freeman.

Survivors include a son, Roy Freeman of Pendleton; daughters, Rosie White, Vivian Freeman, Lillian Evans and Justina Freeman all of Temple; brothers, Ray Paul of Dallas, and John Paul of Waco; sisters, Marie Thomas of Fort Worth, and Jean Bell of Duncanville; 16 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren.

Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, 12:00 noon, at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home, Temple, TX. Interment to follow at Temple Garden of Memories, Temple TX. Visitation will be held Friday, October 11, 2019, from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m., at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home, Temple, TX.

