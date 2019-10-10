Juanita Freeman, 89, of Troy, TX, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, in Troy, TX.
She was born to Columbus and Pandora Paul in Davilla, TX. She was a member of Grant Chapel in Troy, TX. She was co-owner of the Pendleton Pump. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.T Freeman.
Survivors include a son, Roy Freeman of Pendleton; daughters, Rosie White, Vivian Freeman, Lillian Evans and Justina Freeman all of Temple; brothers, Ray Paul of Dallas, and John Paul of Waco; sisters, Marie Thomas of Fort Worth, and Jean Bell of Duncanville; 16 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, 12:00 noon, at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home, Temple, TX. Interment to follow at Temple Garden of Memories, Temple TX. Visitation will be held Friday, October 11, 2019, from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m., at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home, Temple, TX.
Memorial Guestbook may be found at www.branforddawsonfuneralhome.com