Services for Chester F. Fee, 96, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Fee died Sunday, Oct. 13, at a local hospital.
He was born May 10, 1923, in Texarkana, Ark., to John and Ophelia Fee. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked in the civil service at Fort Hood.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Fee of Temple; two daughters, Kristi Fee of Morgan’s Point Resort and Pamela Fee-Dupree of Belton; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.