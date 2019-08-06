Agnes Tepera, 97, of Cameron died Sunday, August 04, 2019 in a Cameron nursing and rehabilitation center. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Tuesday at St. Monica’s Catholic Church with Rev. Dimitrij Colankin officiating. Entombment will be at the St. Monica’s Mausoleum. A visitation was held Monday from 6-8:00 pm with a rosary recited at 7:00 pm at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home.
Mrs. Tepera, a homemaker, was born January 1, 1922 in Milam County to Frank and Eva (Strmiska) Zarosky. She married Julius Joe Tepera on November 24, 1946 and he preceded her in death in 1996. She was a member of St. Monica’s Catholic Church and St. Monica’s Ladies Society. Her son, Julius Robert Tepera, also preceded her in death.
She is survived by:Son Bernard Tepera of Denison, Daughters Trudy Vollmer of Cameron, Veronica Tucker of Cameron, 9 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.