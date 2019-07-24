Margie Cliftene Fewell Martin
Margie Cliftene Fewell Martin was born on September 4, 1923 and passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She was born to Edward Claude and Johnnie McCleskey Fewell, in Dublin, Texas, Erath County. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Henry Martin, Jr., daughter Nancy Karen Martin Richardson, and her parents. Survived by two daughters and one son: Katheryne Martin Williams of Longmont, CO; James David Martin and wife Vivian of Mission Viejo, CA, and Linda Carol Martin Newell and husband Michael of New Hope, TX; three grand children: Troy Martin Williams of Longmont, CO, Sarah Ashley Martin of Honolulu, HI and Alyssa Nicole Martin of Los Angeles, CA. Margie lived in the Belton, Texas area from 1988 to 2004. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Belton Texas. Please read complete obituary at https://www.legacy.com.
Paid Obituary