Services for Wilma Alene Powell Massey, 92, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with Dr. Ron Milne officiating.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Massey died Wednesday, July 17, at a local hospital.
She was born Sept. 20, 1926, in Gatesville near the Owl Creek community to Jefferson I. and Ara Dorsey Powell. She graduated from Killeen High School in 1943. She attended Nixon-Clay Business College in Austin. She married Don E. Massey on July 1, 1951. She was a budget analyst at Fort Hood. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband on March 31, 2018; and a son, Jefferson D. Massey.
Survivors include two sons, James Massey of Cleburne and Larry Massey of Salado; a daughter, Donna S. Fletcher of San Antonio; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Cancer Research at Baylor Scott & White Memorial Hospital, 2401 S. 31st Street, Temple, TX 76508; or any charity.