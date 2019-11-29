Lois Jane “Janie” Huffman
On Saturday, November 23,
2019, Lois Jane “Janie” Huffman, passed away at the age of 71. Janie was born November 11, 1948, to Edward and Muriel Foster in Abilene, Texas. Janie attended Abilene Cooper High School before attending the University of Texas at Arlington, graduating with a degree in psychology. In 1972, she married Nelson J “Huff” Huffman on October 21st, one month from first meeting one another. Together they raised three boys and two girls, who have now given them eleven grandchildren, making them Grammy and Granddaddy.
Janie spent over 25 years teaching in middle school and high school in Central Texas. Since retiring in 2009, she enjoyed sewing/quilting, reading, participating in book clubs, hiking, walking, and volunteering in the community. As an active member of Bethel Church, Janie was involved in numerous ministries where she made many sweet friends and enduring relationships. Yet, her biggest enjoyment was her family, especially those eleven grandkids.
Janie is preceded in death by her father, Edward, and her mother, Muriel. She is survived by her husband of 47 years Nelson J; their five children, Nelson S, Casey, JJ, Erin and Nelson B; her brother Edward; her sister Vicky; her eleven grandchildren and numerous other close relatives and good friends. We know Janie was loved by so many and we are thankful for the love and support of all those who have called, visited, or sent condolences.
A visitation for Janie will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Bethel Church, Temple, Texas. Funeral services will follow Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Bethel Church 22621 SE HK Dodgen Loop, Temple, Texas. Burial to follow at Wilson Valley Cemetery, Little River-Academy, Texas.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
