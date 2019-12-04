CAMERON — Services for Christopher Michael “Bubba” Evan, 47, of Hearne will be 2 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Franklin.
Mr. Evan died Sunday, Dec. 1, near Hearne.
He was born March 23, 1972, in Minden, La., to Robert Lee “Shorty” and Janet Ann Twist Evan. He married Mandie Lynn Derr on April 15, 2006, in Kurten. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of First Baptist Church in Franklin where he also served in the “I-Men” program and the church prison ministry.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Christopher Michael Evan II of College Station; a brother, Robert Eaton of Buckholts; and a sister, Tracy Krause of Hearne.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Franklin.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron; and 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.