BELTON — No services are planned for Alma Aguirre Martin, 65, of Temple.
Mrs. Martin died Monday, Nov. 25, at a Temple hospital.
She was born March 4, 1954, in Taft to Augustine and Maria Casarez Aguirre.
Survivors include two sons, Jon Duenez and Frank Rivera; two daughters, Melissa Martin and Patricia Erevia; five brothers, Luis, Augustine, Regino, Jesse and Pete Aguirre; two sisters, Christina Rodriguez and Janey Trevino, 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.