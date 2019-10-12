BELTON — Services for Eustacia Gonzales Alejandro, 89, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Alejandro died Thursday, Oct. 10.
She was born March 29, 1930, in Pawnee to Lorenzo and Benita Carreon Gonzales. She married Alejandro R. Alejandro on Jan. 24, 1953.
She was preceded in death by her husband on March 14, 2000.
Survivors include four sons, Rodrigo Alejandro, Ramiro Alejandro, Robert Alejandro and Rafael Alejandro; six daughters, Sylvia Quintanilla, Diana Alejandro, Dora Alcozer, Elizabeth Coleman, Cristina Solis and Elsa Vronka; a sister, Aurora Gonzales; 21 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.