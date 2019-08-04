Ronnie Lynn Cheatham 74 passed away Saturday July 20, 2019 at his home. A memorial service will be held at Scanio Harper Funeral Home Wednesday August 7, 2019 at 2pm.
Ronnie was born February 3, 1945 in Hillsboro, Texas to Barton Hawkins (Goog) Cheatham and Gracie Taylor Cheatham.
He graduated class of 1963 from Hillsboro High School. He lost his beloved father the same year and at the tender age of 18 his life was forever changed. He went to work for the Santa Fe Railroad in Temple where he retired with 42 years of service.
He married Betty Ridlehuber September 22, 1967 in Hillsboro. They celebrated 51 years together.
He served in the National Guard and was a member of the United Transportation Union.
He joined the Methodist church at a very young age and was a Christian.
He enjoyed outdoor life with his boys to include bird hunting, fishing, and football. There were treasured talks on the tailgate of an old 69 Chevy where life lessons were taught and learned. He had a passion for music, history, animals, and a cold beer.
Survivors include his wife Betty Cheatham of Temple, son Jeff Cheatham of Round Rock and wife Shelley, son Ken Cheatham and wife Jennifer of Texarkana, brother Jimmy Cheatham of Taylor, sister Debbie Riggs of Arlington, sister Karen Borger of Dallas, and Grandchildren Barton, Bethany, Katie, and Alison Cheatham.