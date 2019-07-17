Josie Mae Mozella Johnson Nealy, 50, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with Janell Nealy officiating.
Mrs. Nealy died Friday, July 12, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Jan. 24, 1969, in Houston to Willie Raye Robertson Johnson and Joe Cecil Stewart. She attended public schools in Palestine and Temple. She married Chester Nealy Jr. She was a member of Tower of Faith Ministries, where she served as an usher and a member of the praise and worship team. She also was a member of the gospel group The Spiritual Lights. In 2002 she was appointed coordinator for the Texas Christ Community Conference for Churches and Clergy and the African Diaspora. She was a certified nurse assistant working in home health care.
Survivors include her husband; three sons, Dominique Nealy of Harker Heights and De’Ashian Nealy and Elijah Nealy, both of Temple; two daughters, Kalitha Nealy and La’Tiffany Nealy, both of Temple; her mother of Temple; a brother, Joe Johnson Jr. of Temple; 13 sisters, Tisheka Johnson, Carol Robertson, Joe Elitha Montgomery and Shellette Johnson-McGee, all of Temple, Donna Yulee of Live Oak, Fla., Sircearlera “Sirray” Johnson-Ross of Tyler, Maggie Stewart of Chicago, Jo Ann Stewart of Brenham and Angela Johnson, Anita Johnson, Doris Johnson, Lisa Johnson and Kristina Johnson, all of Waco; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, with a wake service beginning at 6 p.m.