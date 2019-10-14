Eustacia Gonzales Alejandro
Eustacia Gonzales Alejandro, age 89, of Belton passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, among many of her loving family. Funeral services will be at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton on Tuesday, October 15, at 10:00 AM. Her burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park Cemetery in Temple, Texas. On Monday, October 14, Mrs. Alejandro’s family will host a visitation 5:00–7:00 PM and a rosary beginning at 7:00 PM at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Mrs. Alejandro was born on March 29, 1930, in Pawnee, Texas, to Lorenzo and Benita Carreon Gonzales. She married Alejandro R. Alejandro on January 24, 1953, and they moved to Belton to start their small family in 1955. She was a fixture of Temple–Belton from then to her death; Mrs. Alejandro was a Guadalupana and proud pillar of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple. Mrs. Alejandro loved her family dearly, and she showed it through her actions, warmth, and humor to every child, grandchild, and great-grandchild she saw. She never let anyone leave her house without a good meal or, at the very least, food to take home, and she cherished any opportunity to share her love of sewing, crocheting, and cooking with family and friends, often passing on her skills and wisdom. Mrs. Alejandro enjoyed watching The Price Is Right and Wheel of Fortune, and she loved it when anyone brought her a lottery scratch-off—so she could win big!
Mrs. Alejandro was preceded in death by: her parents; husband of 47 years, Alejandro R. Alejandro, who passed March 14, 2000; two brothers; and three sisters.
She is survived by her four sons: Rodrigo Alejandro and wife Vivian; Ramiro Alejandro and wife Veronica; Robert Alejandro and wife Sue Ellen; and Rafael Alejandro and wife Debora. Daughters: Sylvia Quintanilla and husband Roy; Diana Alejandro; Dora Alcozer and husband Daniel; Elizabeth Coleman and husband Daryl; Cristina Solis and husband Richard; and Elsa Vronka and husband Chet. Sister: Aurora Gonzales. Brother-in-law: Manuel Alejandro. Sister-in-law: Connie Gonzales. 21 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and many other family and friends.
Paid Obituary