David Wayne Bales
David Wayne Bales, age 69, formerly of Killeen TX passed away Friday, August 23rd in Murray, KY. David was born in 1949 in Cameron, TX.
He was preceded in death by his father J. Z. Bales of Harker Heights TX. He is survived by his wife, Mona McCuiston Bales of Murray, KY, his sons Joseph (Krista) Bales and Chance Bales both of Killeen, TX, his mother Evelyn Cryer Bales of Harker Heights TX, his siblings John (Cathy) Bales of Salado TX, Karen Bales Plott of Temple TX, and Jamie (Nan) Bales of Harker Heights TX, and by two grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
David passed away at his home after an extended illness. At his prior request, no service was held and he was cremated. Final arrangements were handled by J. H. Churchill Funeral Home in Murray, KY. Those who wish to do so may honor David with a donation to the National Kidney Foundation at https://team.kidney.org/campaign/David-Wayne-Bales-Memorial.
