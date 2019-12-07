James Clarence Sula, 72, of Temple, TX, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Veteran’s Administration Hospice Care Center in Temple. He was born in Burlington, TX, on March 10, 1947, son of the late Clarence James Sula and Wanona Schneider Sula.
James graduated from Temple High School in 1965 and joined the army in 1966. He was a Vietnam War veteran spending 18 months in Vietnam. After three years in the army, James married Linda Allamon in June 1969. They welcomed their only son, Robert, in October 1971. James was employed at Oncor Electric for 50 years and was a member of the SPJST Lodge #47.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Allamon Sula, one son, Robert Sula and wife Audra of Salado, three granddaughters, Olivia, Lauren and Lindsay Sula of Salado, one brother Wayne Sula and wife Diane of Temple, along with many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 2:30 pm on Saturday, December 7th at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Burlington, TX. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, December 6th at Scanio Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
