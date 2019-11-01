BELTON — Services for Larry Ray Green, 59, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton with the Rev. Jim Watson officiating.
Burial will be in Wilson Valley Cemetery in Little River-Academy.
Mr. Green died Thursday, Oct. 31, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 19, 1959, in Temple to Maxine and Foy Lynn Green. He married Linda Lou Tyson on March 9, 1983, in Dallas. He was a truck driver and worked for Lindig Trucking in Johnson City.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Jessica Lynn Green Loden of Temple and Ashley Ann Green of Belton; his mother; a brother, Chester Ira Green of Florence; a sister, Dianna Lynn Green-Preston of Killeen; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rett syndrome; or any charity.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.