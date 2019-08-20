ROSEBUD — Services for Lynah Egenberger, 88, of Mansfield and formerly of Lott will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Clover Hill Cemetery in Lott with the Rev. Don Fulton officiating.
Mrs. Egenberger died Monday, Aug. 19, at a Mansfield assisted living center.
She was born Jan. 6, 1931, in Kansas City, Mo., to Charles and Ina Petty McClure. She married Frederick Egenberger on Aug. 8, 1952. She worked for the Army Air Force Exchange service in Dallas and Germany and for the Falls County Tax Assessor Collector.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Fred Egenberger of Reno, Nev.; three daughters, Margaret Parish of Arlington, Terry Stanford of Fort Worth and Rose Berryman of Waco; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Gabriel’s Hospice and Palliative Care, 5049 Edwards Ranch Road, Floor 4, Fort Worth, TX 76109.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.