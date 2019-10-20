BELTON — Services for Ellis Lee Randolph, 67, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Mike Randolph officiating.
Mr. Randolph died Friday, Oct. 18, at his residence.
He was born March 3, 1952, in Belton to Red and Pansy Randolph. He married D’Ann Hunt on Dec. 24, 2005, in Belton. He was a working cowboy and worked for the movie industry. He was a member of 3 C Cowboy Church, the South West Texas Cutting Horse Association, the American Cutting Horse Association, the National Cutting Horse Association and the American Quarter Horse Association. He also was a member of the Bell County Ring of Honor and the American Cutting Horse Association Hall of Fame.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Dustin Randolph of Salado; a daughter, Missy Olivarez of San Antonio; a stepson, Gage Key of Temple; two brothers, Mike Randolph and Randy Randolph, both of Belton; his mother of Belton; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to act.autismspeaks.org.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.