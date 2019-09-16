BILLINGS, Mont. — Private services for Barbara Burleson, 74, will be at a later date.
Mrs. Burleson died Saturday, Sept. 7, in Billings, Mont.
She was born Sept. 18, 1944, in St. Marys, Pa. She owned Barbara’s Fun Food Catering in Temple. She was the director of Religious Education for Catholic Churches in Temple, Georgetown, and Billings.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Burleson, on Oct. 13, 2005.
Survivors include a son, Doug Burleson of Bozeman, Mont.; a sister, Jean Allen of Temple; a brother, Rick Allen of Emporium, Pa.; and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org.
Cremation and Funeral Gallery in Billings is in charge of arrangements.