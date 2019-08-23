SALADO — Services for Lewis Wesley Grimsley, 65, of Salado will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado with the Rev. David Mosser officiating.
Burial will be 3 p.m. Saturday with military honors in Country Oaks Cemetery in Hico.
Mr. Grimsley died Friday, Aug. 16, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 22, 1955, in Harlingen to Patsy Ruth Du Bose and Harold Ozell Grimsley. He attended Temple schools and received his GED while serving in the U.S. Navy. He served two years during the Vietnam War as an aircraft mechanic at Oceana (Virginia Beach), Va. He married Brenda Irene Adams on June 26, 1981, in Austin. He had been a Salado resident for 15 years. He worked as an electrician and was part of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 520. He was contracted by Halliburton and Fluor for various jobs with the military in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Marcene McClenny; a brother, Travis Grimsley; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.