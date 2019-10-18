ROCKDALE — Services for Jon York, 51, of Robinson and formerly of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Mr. York died Tuesday, Oct. 15, at his residence.
He was born March 1, 1968, in Austin to Aliene Marie Bauer and G.C. “Pete” York. He married Shannon Richardson on Sept. 27, 2001, in Waco. He worked at Baylor University in Waco. He was a member of Cross Roads Baptist Church in Hewitt.
Survivors include his wife of Robinson; a son, Stephen York of Robinson; a daughter, Taylor York of Robinson; a stepdaughter, Madison Moss of Waco; his mother of Waco; and three sisters, Yvette McCoy, Rebecca Luckey and Terri York Sandoval, all of Rockdale.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.