ROSEBUD — Services for Pauline Watkins, 98, of Rosebud will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Jody Hickman officiating.
Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Rosebud.
Mrs. Watkins died Monday, Nov. 18, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born April 8, 1921, in the Briary community to Charles and Ola Taylor Stoneham. She graduated from Rosebud High School. She married Charlie O. Watkins in 1947. She worked for the county auditor’s office in Waller County. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and First Baptist Church in Rosebud.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a grandchild.
Survivors include a daughter, Carol Still of Katy; a son, Kenneth Watkins of Rosebud; and a grandchild.
Memorials may be made to Woodland Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 795, Rosebud, TX 76570.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.