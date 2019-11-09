Services for Leonard J. Bykowski, 72, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church with Joe Loughlin officiating.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Bykowski died Friday, Nov. 8, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 3, 1946, in Chicago to Jerome and Loraine Plikuhn Bykowski. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He married Martine Howell on April 12, 2003. He worked in HVAC in Illinois and in Austin. He was a member of First Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Sabrina Bykowski of Georgia; two stepsons, Jason Parten of San Antonio and Daniel Parten of Temple; a stepdaughter, Tricia McRae of Temple; three brothers Paul Bykowski of Portage, Ind., Ray Bykowski of Chicago and Phillip Bykowski of Bollingbrook, Ill.; a sister, Ruth Netrefa of Walnut, Ill.; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. today at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.