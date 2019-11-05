Sharon Kay Dokupil, 60, of Temple died Tuesday, Nov. 5, at a Temple hospital.
Services will be 2:30 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with Rev. Terry Atkins officiating.
Burial will be in Salem Lutheran Cemetery.
She was born Feb. 1, 1959, in Temple to Jeanette Schmidt and Jerry Bedrich Sr. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1977. She graduated from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 1980 with a bachelor’s degree in vocational home economics with a kindergarten endorsement. She married Johnny Dokupil on June 7, 1980. She taught in Troy schools for 33 years, from 1983 to 2016. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Temple, and local FCCLA chapters.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; two daughters, Jennifer Dokupil of Temple and Nicola Vaughan of Temple; her mother of Temple; two brothers; and four grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House or to the Relay for Life.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.