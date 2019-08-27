Services for Beverly Rene Lloyd Tools, 65, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Willie E. Robertson officiating.
Mrs. Tools died Sunday, Aug. 18, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 6, 1954, in Rockdale to Earnest and Henrietta Lloyd. She received an associate degree from Temple College. She attended North Texas State University in Denton. She received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She married Sterling Tools. She was a teacher for Marlin Independent School District. She was a member of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church and Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Sterling Tools of Temple; two daughters, Trivese Hurt and Selina Tools, both of Temple; a stepdaughter, Tiona Evans of Temple; three brothers, Henry Lloyd of Bryan, Earl Lloyd of Killeen and Brian Lloyd of San Antonio; four sisters, Joyce Hosey, Pauline Lloyd and Eula Jones, all of New Jersey, and Sheral Williams of Temple; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.