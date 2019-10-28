HARKER HEIGHTS — Services for Neoma Sloan Parker, 88, of Harker Heights will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Parker died Sunday, Oct. 27, in Temple.
She was born Oct. 4, 1931, in Elkhart to Omy and Lottie May Hamby Sloan. She married Marvin Leroy Parker.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2015.
Survivors include two daughters, Sharon Glenn and Wendy Glazener; a son, Marshall Parker; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.