CAMERON — Services for Jodie L. Koenig, 88, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Koenig died Tuesday, Sept. 10, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 24, 1931, in Milam County to Otto and Loraine Sypert Koenig. He was a retired pipefitter and a member of the 211 pipefitters union in Deer Park. He was a Baptist.
Survivors include a son, Bobby Joe; two daughters, Mary Jane and Brenda; two brothers, Otto Jr. and Lester Koenig; and two sisters, Clara Martin and Shirley Dach.
Visitation will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the funeral home.