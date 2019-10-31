BELTON — Services for James R. Fikes, 73, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Tommy Bye officiating.
Burial will be private.
Mr. Fikes died Tuesday, Oct. 29, in Austin.
He was born Jan. 20, 1946, in Cameron to Johnnie Sue and C.E. Fikes. He attended college. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. In 1971, he returned to Cameron to join his father’s then-small fuel business. For nearly 50 years, he was the head of The FIKES Companies headquartered in Temple. These businesses include Fikes Wholesale Inc., CEFCO Convenience Stores, Fikes Terminals, CORD Financial Services, Group Petroleum Services and JF Air Traffic. He was founder of several scholarships at multiple universities.
Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Kim Coufal Fikes; two daughters, Anne Fikes Carter and Laura Fikes Thomas; a brother, Carroll Fikes; a sister, Susan Fikes; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McLane Children’s Hospital in care of Baylor-Scott & White Central Texas Foundation, MS-20-S103, 2401 S. 31st St., Temple, TX 76508.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.