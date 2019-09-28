Services for Amos J. Hejl, 90, of Temple will be private.
Mr. Hejl died Friday, Sept. 27, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Feb. 19, 1929, in Seaton to Jerry and Albina Drevojanek Hejl. He graduated from Temple High School in 1948. He attended Temple Junior College. He served in the National Guard. He married Joyce Howe on Dec. 6, 1952. He worked for Continental Airlines. He was a member of First Baptist Church, the Masonic Lodge, Temple Quarterback Club and the Polled Hereford Breeder’s Association.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; two daughters, Pam Cummings of Holland and Sandra Hensley of Georgia; a brother, Donald Hejl of New Caney; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House; or any charity.
Visitation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.