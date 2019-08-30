Nancy Tischler
On August 24, 2019 Nancy Tischler left this earth to begin another adventure in heaven. She needed a bigger palette on which to spread her colors. She was the glue that held her family together, always going the extra mile in order to make each individual person feel special, whether it was leaving nuts out of their trail mix at Christmas or having Sunday coffee rich in sugar and milk while reading the ads and day dreaming about wishes. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan that would yell and rant with the best of them. These are just a few of the examples of how her inspiring and upbeat attitude helped her see the positive side of every situation even through her 13 years of fighting cancer. All of this being said she will encourage her family which includes two sons Lindy Joe Tischler and wife Shelly of Salado, William T Tischler and wife Jackie of Dallas; two daughters Delane Moore of Temple and Melinda Chavez and husband Eric of Temple; 13 grandchildren, Jessica, Samantha, Tessa, Joshua, Gregory, Tyler, HaLeigh, Hunter, Lucus, Elizabeth, Emily, Erin and Sydney to put a smile on their face and not wallow in sadness. She was vivacious and sassy and on occasion enjoyed playing the good southern woman. She will expect no less from her family. So please join us in smiles and laughter as we remember our feisty endearing family matriarch on Saturday August 31st at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton at 10AM. Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park.
Visitation will be Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Paid Obituary