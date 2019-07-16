Ann Bickel was called home to God on the evening of July 11, 2019 just 3 days after celebrating her 60th birthday. She battled ovarian cancer strongly and courageously for 5 long years. Throughout her treatment she always put on a brave face for her family and her unwavering faith in God gave her the strength to fight cancer to the very end.
Mrs. Bickel was born July 8, 1959 in El Paso to William Lee Bleeker and Annie Mae Childers Bleeker. She graduated from Temple High School Class of ’77. She married Ron Bickel on June 14, 1980. She attended UMHB where she received a degree in Home Economics and later received her Texas Teacher Certification.
She was preceded in death by her father. Survivors include her husband Ron Bickel who she was married to for 39 years, her mother, Annie Bleeker, two children, David Bickel and wife, Jenny and Diana LaGrassa and husband, Jordan, three grandchildren, Zak Bickel age 19, Heidi LaGrassa age 5, Harper LaGrassa age 1, and her sister, Gail Daniel and nephew, Ben Daniel. She lived for her family and her greatest joy in life was to be Nana to her grand babies. Anyone who met her said she was the most kind and joyful woman around and always put others first. She was a teacher for most of her life and was very passionate about enriching the lives of children. She was always the first to volunteer always giving her time to her church Immanuel Lutheran, girl scout troop, schools, the Contemporaries and anywhere else she was needed.
Ann and her family wanted to thank all the doctors and nurses at Scott and White for giving her the highest level of care and attention throughout her battle.
Memorial donations may be given to the American Cancer Society.
She brought so much joy in her 60 years and will be greatly missed by many.
Services will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, July 18th at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Rev. Dana Wilhelmsen officiating. Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 PM Wednesday, July 17th at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
Online guestbook at www.scanioharperfuneralhome.com.