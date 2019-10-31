ROCKDALE — Services for Clifford G. Caffey, 88, of Rockdale will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Mr. Caffey died Wednesday, Oct. 30, at a Bryan hospital.
He was born Oct. 18, 1931, in Milam County to Garland and Iona Reed Caffey. He lived most of his life in Rockdale except for seven years in Bryan. After his retirement, he returned to Rockdale where he lived 32 years. In 1959, he began working for the U.S. Postal Service in Rockdale and retired from the Post Office in Bryan in 1987 as the manager of customer service. He was a member of First Christian Church in Rockdale. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during the Korean War. He was a member of Rockdale VFW Post No. 6525 and a charter member of the Rockdale Country Club. He married Joy Dieckman on Nov. 18, 1972, in Cameron.
He was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Vicki Currie.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Russell Caffey of Rockdale and Jeffrey Caffey of New Braunfels; two daughters, Brenda Towns and Penney Muston, both of Rockdale; a stepson, Dale Currie of Rockdale; two stepdaughters, Debbie Currie of Ventura, Calif., and Linda Sjogren of Whitehouse; a sister, Floye Nell Gilleland of Cameron; 18 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.