Lillian Beatrice (Bea) Stephens was granted her angel wings on August 19, 2019, at her home in Temple, Texas.
At her request, a private graveside memorial will be held.
Bea was born in Temple, Texas to C.R. (Coy) and Lillian White. She graduated from Academy High School in 1945 and attended classes at Temple Junior College. Bea worked for the Santa Fe Railroad for 45 years. During this tenure she met Jim F. Stephens, her husband of 55 years.
Bea was a charter member of the Temple Humane Society, in which she selflessly provided homes for many wonderful dogs and cats. As such, Bea treated her pets as members of the family. She was also a member of the Womens’ City Federation Club, Temple Garden Club, and the First United Methodist Church of Temple.
Throughout her life, Bea gave everything, never asking anything in return. Whether it was keeping her husband in line, chasing her grandsons around, or tending to her pets, Bea always kept busy. For many years, Bea enjoyed quilting with family and close friends. If you had the privilege to know her, you instantly knew that you were better for it. Her devotion in the Lord as well as her family never changed. When given the opportunity, Bea would talk about her mom and dad, all the while laughing about the silly adventures of growing up with so many brothers and sisters.
Bea is preceded in death by her husband, Jim, who passed away in 2000 and brother, Vernon White. Survivors include: son, Dan Stephens and wife, Andrea; two grandsons, Joe Stephens and wife, Jennifer, and their daughter, Emma Claire; Matt Stephens and wife, Summer, and their daughters, Ariana, Annabella, and Alaina. Sisters, Wanda McCormick, Nell Messer, Lynda White and Donna Locklin. Brothers, W.R. White, and Ronnie White, all of Academy; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Mrs. Stephens’ name to the First United Methodist Church of Temple, Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, or the local humane society.
