Kathryn Sue Pirtle
January 10, 1924
- November 5, 2019
On Tuesday, November 5, 2019, Kathryn Sue (Schmucker) Pirtle passed away at age 95.
Kathryn was born on January 10, 1924 to Theodore Schmucker and Sibyl Neff in Long Beach, California. For most of her professional life, she worked as a RN at the VA Hospital in Temple, Texas. She married Sherman B. Pirtle Jr in 1944. They raised two children together, Brady and Jeannie.
Kathryn enjoyed playing card games like Bridge and Solitaire. She loved to keep up to date with news and politics, talking to people about them whenever she could. Kathryn was also a great teacher, tutoring her grandchildren at her home for years.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her sisters, Betti Jean and Billie Lou; husband Sherman; and her daughter Jeannie, who took care of her, seeing her weekly at the nursing home she resided at. Kathryn is survived by her son Brady and her four grandsons, Ian, Nathaniel, Todd, and Forrest.
There will be a private burial at Bellwood Cemetery in Belton at a later date.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
