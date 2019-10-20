Services for Malcolm Paul Smith, 76, of Temple will be noon Wednesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Smith died Wednesday, Oct. 16, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Feb. 21, 1943, in Little Rock, Ark., to Otis Melvin Smith and Betty Jewell Faith. He graduated from Lekehua High School in 1966. He received a bachelor’s degree from Sul Ross State University in 1977. He served in the U.S. Navy. He married Julieth Dahuyag on May 7, 2018. He worked for Smith Protective Services in Austin and for Lancer Partnership and Wayne Division in Austin.
Survivors include his wife of Cebu City, Philippines; and a son, Neal Patrick Smith of San Antonio.
