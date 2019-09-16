Gloria Lasly, 71, died Monday, Sept. 16, in Temple.
Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday in The Roberts Cemetery in Troy.
Mrs. Lasly was born Feb. 14, 1948, in Bellfalls to Albert and Katherine Elizabeth Permenter Prince. She married Curtis Lasly on July 1, 1966, in Bell County.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2000; and a daughter, Christy.
Survivors include two daughters, Sharon Thomas of Temple and Cheryl Kozeny of Troy; two brothers, Wayne Prince of Houston and Ellis Prince of Troy; three sisters, Melba Parker of Lott, Carolyn May of Durango and Mary Morris of Troy; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Troy Blue Santa Program.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.