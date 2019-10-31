Services for Lillian Jenkins Howard, 93, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Monday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Paul Alexander officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mrs. Howard died Monday, Oct. 28, in Temple.
She was born May 16, 1926, in Franklin to Albert and Pearl Jenkins. She attended high school in Rogers. She was a member of Church of The Living God in Temple. She married Billy Howard in January 1956. She worked for Quarter Master Laundry in Fort Hood for 34 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include three sons, Marshall Warren of Troy, Billy Howard of Temple and Patrick O’Neal Howard of Cameron; three daughters, Gloria Holmes and Christine Sylvester, both of Temple, and Wanda Byrd of San Antonio; a sister, Omie Lee Riley of Temple; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
A wake will be 5-6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.