Floyd Dwaine Grimland
Floyd Dwaine Grimland, 86, of Troy, Texas passed away on September 24, 2019 in Caldwell, Texas. He was born on January, 7, 1933 in Cranfills Gap, Texas to Belfred and Clara (Honea) Grimland.
He is a veteran of the Korean War and the Aggie class of ’54.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Eddie Mae Grimland, and son, Bruce Grimland.
He is survived by his daughters; Tracy Moore, and Linda Hesseltine and husband Albert, sister, Lorean Davis, grandchildren; Eddie Hesseltine, Michael Hesseltine, Darrell Hesseltine, Robert Hesseltine, Randall Moore, and Brittany Grimland. He is also survived by 23 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on September 27, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at Harper Talasek Funeral Home in Temple. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Olaf’s Rock Church in Cranfills Gap, Texas. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
