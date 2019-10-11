CAMERON — Services for Howard Carl Von Gonten, 80, of Houston and formerly of Buckholts will be 2 p.m. today at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron with the Rev. Kim Little-Brooks officiating.
Burial will be in Hope Lutheran Cemetery in Buckholts.
Mr. Von Gonten died Wednesday, Oct. 9, at a Houston assisted living facility.
He was born April 18, 1939, in Cameron to Carl and Norma Fuchs Von Gonten. He married LaVerne Nell Schiller on June 25, 1966. He was an accountant for Texaco-Shell.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Eric Von Gonten of Rockwall and Ryan Von Gonten of Bryan; a sister, Carolyn Senkel of Bryan; and nine grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10-11:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.